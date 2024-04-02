New detail links Rashee Rice to both vehicles involved in crash

Rashee Rice has retained an attorney after he was linked to a serious car crash in Dallas over the weekend, and the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver could be facing even more trouble than it initially seemed.

Police revealed on Sunday that they had been searching for Rice after a vehicle that was believed to be registered or leased to the 23-year-old was involved in a crash on an expressway in Dallas, Texas, at around 6:20 p.m. the night before. While it remains unclear if Rice is facing charges, police say he is the suspected driver of one of two speeding cars — a Lamborghini and a Chevrolet Corvette — that caused a collision involving six vehicles.

A Dallas police spokesperson said the Lamborghini and Corvette were speeding in the far left line and lost control of their vehicles. A police call sheet indicated that Rice was the suspected driver of the Corvette.

Rice might be liable for the Lamborghini, too. Attorney Kyle Coker told Alicia Barrera of NBC 5 on Monday that the Lamborghini, a black SUV, belongs to a Dallas-based luxury car rental company called The Classic Lifestyle. The vehicle was leased by Rice, and Coker says Rice was the only one who should have been driving it.

“Classic Lifestyle leased the vehicle, the 2021 Lamborghini Urus that was involved in this accident,” Coker said. “And we had an agreement with Mr. Rice in order to provide that lease. And under our contract, it was supposed to be the only one driving vehicle.”

Coker told Barrera that Rice previously had a good relationship with The Classic Lifestyle and has rented several vehicles from the company with no incidents. No one with the company has heard from Rice since Saturday’s accident, however. Coker said The Classic Lifestyle is “looking for accountability and to make sure that our business is made whole here.”

Rice’s attorney issued a statement on Monday addressing the accident, though Rice’s role remains somewhat of a mystery. Police are still investigating the crash and say they have not spoken directly with Rice.

A dashcam video that was released this week shows the moment the crash occurred.