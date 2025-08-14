Rashee Rice unlikely to be suspended for start of 2025 season

It has long been assumed that Rashee Rice will be suspended for his role in a hit-and-run that took place over a year ago, but the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver could be in the clear for at least the start of the 2025 season.

Rice is expected to have a disciplinary hearing with the NFL on Sept. 30, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday. The Chiefs have four regular-season games before that, so Rice will likely remain eligible to play in all of those.

A judge in Dallas sentenced Rice last month to five years of probation and 30 days of jail time. The jail time can reportedly be served at any point during the probationary period. Once the probation is completed, Rice will be eligible to have the case dismissed.

Rice had been facing eight felony charges over his alleged role in a multi-car accident that took place in March 2024. He pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges as part of an agreement.

Rice was accused of going 119 mph in his Lamborghini while racing another car down the freeway when he lost control of his vehicle, causing a crash that resulted in multiple injuries (see the video here). Rice and several others fled the scene.

In addition to the crash, Rice was accused last May of hitting a photographer outside a nightclub in Dallas. The photographer told police that he had left the club when Rice sent the alleged victim a message indicating Rice wanted to hire the man. When the photographer got back to the club, he says Rice handed him a phone to look at something and that Rice then punched the man in the left side of the face.

The 25-year-old Rice immediately established himself as Kansas City’s top wide receiver during his rookie season two years ago, when he had 79 catches for 938 yards and 7 touchdowns. He had 24 catches for 288 yards and 2 touchdowns in four games last season.