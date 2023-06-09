Ravens making big change to offense to benefit Lamar Jackson

Expect the Baltimore Ravens’ offense to look a lot different this season, and not just because of a new offensive coordinator. The team appears ready to give quarterback Lamar Jackson a lot more freedom when it comes to running things.

The Ravens plan to give Jackson much more freedom at the line of scrimmage to make adjustments and call plays under offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Monken will still call plays, but is prepared to give Jackson much more room for changes.

“There are times where Coach ‘Monk’ says, ‘I’m the coordinator. I call the plays. You like [the play]? Keep it,'” Ravens quarterbacks coach Tee Martin said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “When you change that play, you become the coordinator. And we want it to work.

“He’s doing a good job and getting us in the right plays and operating the offense.”

Jackson said he is “loving” the changes Monken is making to the offense.

“Coach [Monken] is basically just giving us the keys to the offense, really,” Jackson said. “I’m loving it.”

This appears to be the latest chapter in the evolution of the Baltimore offense. Jackson had suggested earlier in the offseason that there will be a lot more passing this year, too. Whether this helps or hurts Jackson remains to be seen, but the quarterback is obviously enthusiastic over the changes.