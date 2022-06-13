Ravens star hints at Lamar Jackson’s plans with Instagram video

Lamar Jackson chose not to attend organized team activities with the Baltimore Ravens, which led to some speculation that he could skip mandatory minicamp as well. It does not appear that is going to happen.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey shared a video on his Instagram story on Monday that had fans in Baltimore breathing a collective sigh of relief. Humphrey was with Jackson, who has presumably reported to the team.

Marlon Humphrey has found Lamar Jackson pic.twitter.com/X6bhFyGPhD — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) June 13, 2022

Minicamp begins for the Ravens on Tuesday, so it would stand to reason that Jackson is planning to participate.

OTAs are voluntary, so there was no need to sound the alarm when Jackson was absent. Ravens coach Jim Harbaugh did not seem concerned last week when asked about the possibility of Jackson skipping mandatory workouts.

Jackson is set to make $22 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract. He does not have an agent, and he has not shown much willingness to sit down and hammer out a long-term extension with the Ravens. Harbaugh has indicated that the team is waiting on Jackson. It is possible that the two sides are headed for the franchise tag.