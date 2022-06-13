 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, June 13, 2022

Ravens star hints at Lamar Jackson’s plans with Instagram video

June 13, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Lamar Jackson looks on

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson chose not to attend organized team activities with the Baltimore Ravens, which led to some speculation that he could skip mandatory minicamp as well. It does not appear that is going to happen.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey shared a video on his Instagram story on Monday that had fans in Baltimore breathing a collective sigh of relief. Humphrey was with Jackson, who has presumably reported to the team.

Minicamp begins for the Ravens on Tuesday, so it would stand to reason that Jackson is planning to participate.

OTAs are voluntary, so there was no need to sound the alarm when Jackson was absent. Ravens coach Jim Harbaugh did not seem concerned last week when asked about the possibility of Jackson skipping mandatory workouts.

Jackson is set to make $22 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract. He does not have an agent, and he has not shown much willingness to sit down and hammer out a long-term extension with the Ravens. Harbaugh has indicated that the team is waiting on Jackson. It is possible that the two sides are headed for the franchise tag.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus