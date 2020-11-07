Ravens’ Matt Judon fined over $35,000 for contact with official

Matt Judon was hit with a significant fine on Saturday for making contact with an official last week.

Judon was in the middle of a skirmish with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of last week’s Ravens loss. A coach was trying to restrain him, but he made contact with an official as he tried to break out of the coach’s grasp (video here).

Judon was ejected from the game for making contact with the official. He has now been fined $35,096 for the move.

A 5th-round pick in 2016, Judon has developed into a key player for the Ravens’ defense. He had 54 tackles and 9.5 sacks last season and has two sacks and 18 tackles in seven games this season for the 5-2 Ravens.

Judon is playing under a $16.8 million franchise tender this year.