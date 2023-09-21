Ravens player goes viral for hoodie making fun of Rob Gronkowski

Despite having been retired from the NFL for multiple seasons now, Rob Gronkowski is still out here catching strays.

Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake, who just re-signed with the team this week, went viral Thursday for the hoodie he wore to Baltimore’s practice facility. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey posted a picture of Drake in a hoodie that read “Gronkowski didn’t have the …” with an image of a geometric angle underneath.

Check it out.

That is, of course, a reference to the famous 2018 “Miracle in Miami.” Drake, part of the Miami Dolphins at the time, scored the game-winning TD on an improbable play as time expired. Gronkowski, who was on the New England Patriots, entered the game on defense for the final play as a 6-foot-6, 265-pound body to clog up the goal line on a potential Hail Mary throw. But when Miami went with a shorter throw and a series of laterals instead, Gronkowski became BBQ pork in the open field as Drake beat him to the corner of the end zone to give Miami an incredible 34-33 win. Meanwhile, TV broadcaster Ian Eagle’s call on the play of “Gronkowski didn’t have the angle!” went down in football lore (and also inspired Drake’s hoodie above).

Granted, Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champ and sure-fire Hall of Famer, won’t be too bothered by the dig. In fact, Gronk would probably appreciate it having had similar fun at the expense of others before.