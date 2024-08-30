Ravens reunite with prominent ex-Pro Bowler

The Baltimore Ravens have decided to put Snoop back on the mic.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported Friday that the Ravens are reuniting with quarterback Tyler “Snoop” Huntley. They are signing Huntley to their practice squad, having had an open spot to work with.

Huntley, 26, had spent the last four seasons with the Ravens before leaving to sign with the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns as a free agent in March. But Huntley became available again after getting waived by the Browns this week in final roster cuts and has now made his way back home to Baltimore.

The ex-University of Utah star Huntley has operated as Lamar Jackson’s primary backup ever since arriving in Baltimore. He was also named a Pro Bowler in the 2022 season after making a handful of starts for an injured Jackson (though not many agreed with Huntley’s controversial selection).

Huntley has a decent amount of talent as a passer and as a runner and even went viral a couple of weeks ago for the brilliant hustle play he made in the preseason. With the Ravens otherwise only having 38-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson behind Jackson, the reunion with Snoop makes a lot of sense.