Ravens signing 2-time Pro Bowl defender

The Baltimore Ravens continue to be Safety F.C.

Baltimore announced on Friday that they have agreed to sign veteran safety Eddie Jackson. It will be a one-year deal for Jackson, 30.

Jackson, a former national champion at Alabama, spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears. He made two Pro Bowls plus an All-Pro team in Chicago and was named as one of the 100 greatest Bears of all-time ahead of the team’s centennial celebration in 2020. Jackson was also the highest-paid safety in football at one point.

In his career, Jackson has experience at both strong safety and free safety and had 37 combined tackles with five passes defended and an interception in 2023 for the Bears. Jackson has had to deal with a number of foot injuries in recent years though, which may explain why he was still unsigned.

The Ravens already have one of the NFL’s fiercest safety duos in First Team All-Pro Kyle Hamilton and former second-round pick Marcus Williams. But fellow safety Geno Stone left to sign with Cincinnati in free agency, so that is where Jackson (who is a real shoot-from-the-hip guy) may be able to help.