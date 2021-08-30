Report: Ravens unlikely to pursue Todd Gurley despite Dobbins injury

The Baltimore Ravens will be without running back J.K. Dobbins for the entire 2021 season, but it does not sound like they’re in a rush to enter the market for a running back replacement.

According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Ravens are satisfied with the depth in their running back room even without Dobbins. That means the team is unlikely to pursue the likes of free agent Todd Gurley.

In the wake of the injury to J.K Dobbins, my understanding is the #Ravens currently like their depth at the running back position and the team is not expected to pursue Todd Gurley, at this time. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 30, 2021

Gus Edwards will likely get the bulk of the reps for the Ravens with Dobbins injured. Justice Hill figures to take on a bigger role as well.

It’s fair to question how much Gurley could even help. The veteran back collected just 678 rushing yards for Atlanta last season, the worst mark of his career. He had essentially lost his starting job by the end of the year, and didn’t attract a lot of interest in the offseason.