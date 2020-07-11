pixel 1
Saturday, July 11, 2020

Report: Redskins name change is already ‘imminent’

July 11, 2020
by Grey Papke

It appears that Washington’s football team may have a new nickname before the scheduled start of NFL training camps.

In an appearance on “Saturday Sports Brunch,” Yahoo Sports reporter Charles Robinson said that a name change is “imminent,” and a new name could be announced within days.

It’s been just eight days since owner Dan Snyder announced that the team would undertake a “thorough review” of the Redskins name. That was apparently enough to decide that it had to change, no doubt aided by external corporate pressure.

We don’t know much about what the organization is thinking in terms of a new name, but we do know the team will be leaving Native American imagery behind altogether.

