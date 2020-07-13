Redskins make name change official, announce plan going forward

The Washington Redskins are officially the Redskins no more.

As expected, owner Daniel Snyder announced on Monday that the team will no longer go by the “Redskins” nickname. A new name has yet to be revealed, and Snyder said in a statement that he and head coach Ron Rivera are working closely together to come up with a new name and design that will “enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”

While Snyder made it seem as though the team has not decided on a new nickname, a series of pending trademarks may have given the secret away.

Snyder has resisted getting rid of the Redskins nickname for years, but pressure from business partners intensified in recent weeks. There has been talk that FedEx, which holds the naming rights to the team’s stadium, would cut ties with Washington if Snyder did not retire the name.

The franchise originated as the Boston Braves in 1932, was named the Boston Redskins in 1933, and has kept that nickname ever since moving to Washington in 1937.