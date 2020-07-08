Report: Redskins will not have Native American imagery in next logo, name

The Washington Redskins are exploring a nickname change amid political, social and financial pressure, and they reportedly will no longer have Native American imagery in their logo and name.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the news and says it came about in talks surrounding a new name for the team.

In their discussions about a potential new name, Washington is planning to have no Native American imagery, per a league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 8, 2020

Washington has faced pressure for years regarding their team nickname and logo, but team owner Daniel Snyder has resisted making any changes. However, with companies, including their home stadium sponsor FedEx, calling for a reconsideration of the name, Snyder may finally be making a change.

Last week, the team said it would be conducting a thorough review of the nickname. A report said it was “likely” they would make a change.

The team originated as the Boston Braves in 1932, was named the Boston Redskins in 1933, and has kept that nickname ever since moving to Washington in 1937.