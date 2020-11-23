Refs missed horrible facemask against Packers RB Aaron Jones

The Green Bay Packers lost a tough game to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and they were on the wrong end of a crucial no-call that could have impacted the outcome.

With Green Bay trailing 31-28 midway through the fourth quarter, officials missed a blatant facemask on Packers running back Aaron Jones. Jones picked up a first down on the play, but 15 yards should have been tacked on.

The refs didn't call this… pic.twitter.com/DoC0VqN3fk — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 23, 2020

The Packers strung together a few more chunk plays after that, but they eventually turned the ball over on downs at the Indianapolis 34-yard-line. They went on to tie the game later and force overtime, where they lost.

You never know what would have happened if the facemask call wasn’t missed. At the very least, the Packers should have been given 15 more yards. It’s also possible Jones could have ripped off a bigger gain on the play.

Green Bay fans might argue that they were screwed on another big call, but the correct one was made in that instance. Still, they have a legitimate gripe with the Jones no-call.