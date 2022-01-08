Report: Jaguars GM has preferred coach and DC in mind

The Jacksonville Jaguars could reportedly bring a lot of experience to their next coaching staff if general manager Trent Baalke gets his way.

Baalke is a strong supporter of Alabama offensive coordinator and former Texans coach Bill O’Brien to take over the head coaching job in Jacksonville, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. If O’Brien is hired, the team would reportedly target Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator, assuming the Broncos fire Fangio.

Previous reports have indicated that Baalke is a hindrance in the team’s search for a new head coach. That is not said to be the case with O’Brien, who is “aligned” with Baalke and would be willing to work under the GM.

The question at this point is whether Baalke gets to make the hire. Jaguars fans are putting pressure on the team to fire the GM, but owner Shad Khan has not relented at this point. Hiring O’Brien as coach would look pretty uninspiring, and will likely only increase the sense of urgency among fans to call for Baalke’s job.

Photo: Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke during Friday afternoon’s press conference at TIAA Bank Field. After his arrival in Jacksonville, Florida Friday morning, April 30, 2021, Jacksonville Jaguars first-round draft pick Trevor Lawrence along with team owner Shad Khan, head coach Urban Meyer and the Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke held a press conference in the afternoon inside TIAA Bank Field. They were also joined by the Jaguars 25th pick in the first round of the draft and former Clemson teammate of Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]