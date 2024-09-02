Report: Josh Jacobs turned down more money in free agency from 1 NFC team

New Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs reportedly had an even bigger offer on the table from another NFC team — but turned it down.

Jacobs signed a four-year deal with the Packers in the offseason worth $48 million.

The former All-Pro recently spoke to The Athletic’s Dan Pompei about the offers he received from various teams before ultimately deciding on Green Bay.

Jacobs told Pompei that the New York Giants had offered him the most money. Big Blue reportedly “came on strong” with a deal that was “between $3 million and $4 million” higher than the deal Jacobs eventually accepted with the Packers.

However, Pompei later made a follow-up report stating that the Giants “never made an offer to Jacobs.”

Okay so since this came out, a league source tells me the Giants never made an offer to Jacobs. Apologies for the spikes in blood pressures. And please permit Joe Schoen to see another sunrise. https://t.co/QVc7ACgOon — Dan Pompei (@danpompei) September 1, 2024

The Giants offering a massive contract to a running back would be quite a surprise given that the team chose not to re-sign their own free agent rusher Saquon Barkley, who ended up on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Aside from the Giants, Jacobs said that the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs were also in the mix for his services. But Jacobs, who had spent the first five years of his career with the Raiders franchise, didn’t see himself joining a team he considered a rival.

In five seasons with the Raiders, Jacobs rushed for 5,545 yards and 46 touchdowns on 1,305 carries. He led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,653 during his All-Pro campaign in 2022.