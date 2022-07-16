Report reveals how much money NFL generated last year

The NFL still very much remains the cream of the American sports crop and their 2021 national revenue haul proves that. Somewhere, Roger Goodell is smiling.

Per Sportico, the NFL brought in a record $11.1 billion last year. That’s nearly half of the $25 billion in annual revenue goal set by Goodell in 2010 — a goal they intend to reach by 2027.

For each team, it means a revenue share of approximately $343.75 million.

It’s also worth noting that the $11.1 billion in revenue is 12% higher than it was in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total, as Sportico outlines, represents “national media rights, league sponsorships and shared revenue and royalties from the league’s various affiliates and subsidiaries, such as NFL Properties, NFL International and NFL Enterprises.”

These numbers do not include local revenue. All but one of the NFL’s 32 teams (Green Bay Packers) operate privately, so those numbers are not disclosed. However, the Packers will release their 2021 revenue report in July which gives some level of comparative insight into the other teams’ finances.