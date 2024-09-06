Russell Wilson provides update on his calf injury

Russell Wilson is dealing with a calf injury ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first game of the season, and the veteran quarterback does not sound all that confident that he will be able to play.

Wilson was very limited in practice on Friday. He was mostly a spectator aside from a few light throwing drills, while Justin Fields handled the bulk of the work.

Individual period today featured Steelers QB Justin Fields throwing the ball and Russell Wilson, who was limited with calf tightness yesterday, watching on. pic.twitter.com/OhSUT73VTP — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 6, 2024

Wilson spoke with reporters after practice, and he was noncommittal when asked if he expects to play in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. The 35-year-old did say that he underwent testing on Thursday that revealed “good news,” however.

“I’m trying to get my body ready to go and rock and roll,” Wilson said. “Just doing everything we can.”

Russell Wilson says he’s taking it day by day, and he wants to play Sunday if he’s able. Nothing concrete, but Russ expressed optimism. Said he felt funny yesterday in practice, additionally imaging showed them “good news” — the aggravation wasn’t more severe than feared — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 6, 2024

Wilson this week aggravated a calf injury that he initially suffered during a conditioning test at the start of training camp. That was over a month ago, but it sounds like he either is not fully healed or suffered some sort of setback.

If the Steelers decide to hold Wilson out on Sunday, Fields would start even after losing the offseason quarterback competition to his teammate.