Report reveals why Kliff Kingsbury picked Commanders over Raiders

Kliff Kingsbury appeared set to take a job as the offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders, but things changed abruptly over the weekend. Now we know why.

In an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that Kingsbury and the Raiders were headed toward a deal and expected it to get done despite some minor hold-ups. However, the Washington Commanders entered the picture with one major selling point: they were willing to offer Kingsbury a three-year deal, while the Raiders refused to go beyond two years.

"It was a contractual dispute between Kliff Kingsbury and the Las Vegas Raiders.. I think the Raiders were offering a two year deal and Washington was more than happy to offer that third year" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/tYJuBTOinJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 5, 2024

“It was a contractual dispute. There was a disagreement over the terms,” Schefter said. “My understanding, unconfirmed, is when we look at these teams around the league right now, they’re offering their assistant coaches, by and large, three-year contracts. In this particular case, I think the Raiders were at two, and I think Kliff Kingsbury’s got two years left, at least, on the deal the Cardinals are currently paying him, so there really wouldn’t have been any added guaranteed money by taking it on.

“Now, to me, it doesn’t seem like a big deal. Maybe I’m missing something. But there was that disagreement over the third year that I believe contributed significantly to the breakdown in these talks, and to Washington going ahead and giving him a three-year contract like most assistants have gotten during this hiring cycle.”

The Raiders seemed to have Kingsbury locked up until Saturday, when it was abruptly reported that he had pulled out of consideration for the job. He was almost immediately linked to the Commanders, and things came together quickly from there.

The Raiders ultimately found a backup option, but it appears they essentially lost out on Kingsbury over a single contract year. That is definitely a surprise, but it sounds like the Raiders were simply set on their offer and dared Kingsbury to do better elsewhere, which he ultimately did.