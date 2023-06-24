Report shares why DeAndre Hopkins has not yet signed

Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins met with both the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots in recent weeks and has reportedly received a contract offer from each. However, the five-time All-Pro is apparently in no rush to sign.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Hopkins could wait until late July, just ahead of NFL training camps, before he finally makes a decision. And given that OTAs have concluded across the NFL, there really is no benefit to rushing.

By waiting to sign, Hopkins could potentially drum up additional interest around the league. Even if he doesn’t, either the Titans or Patriots could become a little more desperate for his services an bump up their offers. Worst case scenario, nothing changes and Hopkins simply enjoys his summer break as a free agent.

The 31-year-old Hopkins is still considered one of the league’s top wide receivers when healthy and will provide a significant boost for any team that signs him. In 145 career games, he’s hauled in 853 receptions for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns.

In addition to his five All-Pro honors (three First-Team, two Second-Team), Hopkins has also been voted to the Pro Bowl five times and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2017.

A year ago, Hopkins appeared in just nine games after serving a six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. He was released by the Arizona Cardinals in late May.