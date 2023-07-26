 Skip to main content
Report addresses status of Tom Brady-Irina Shayk relationship

July 26, 2023
by Larry Brown
Tom Brady after a game

Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

There are rumors flying around about a potential relationship between Tom Brady and model Irina Shayk. Now, a new report has provided some information about the relationship status between the two.

A report from TMZ this week said that Shayk and Brady spent time together in Los Angeles over the weekend. Shayk was staying at a hotel in Bel Air. She reportedly was picked up from the hotel by Brady on both Friday and Saturday.

Despite the appearances that the two may be dating, Page Six reports that a source told them the relationship between Brady and Shayk is “totally casual.”

Shayk, 37, was on the cover of the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She previously dated actor Bradley Cooper for four years. The two split in 2019 but have a daughter together. Shayk has also dated soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Brady was married to model Gisele Bundchen from 2009 until their divorce last year. There have been some rumors about him getting back into the dating market, but he has kept things quiet until now. And Gisele may not be too happy about the latest reports.

