Report reveals Tom Brady’s thoughts on playing for Jets

The New York Jets will likely bring in a veteran quarterback now that they have lost Aaron Rodgers for the season, and there has been some speculation that Tom Brady could be on their list. While that would be an incredible storyline, it is one that has virtually no chance of playing out.

The Jets are not planning to check with Brady to see if he has interest in coming out of retirement, according to The Athletic. Brady, who turned 46 last month, has made it clear to those close to him that he is done playing in the NFL.

That is hardly a surprise, especially since Brady was honored by the New England Patriots during a big ceremony at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Any tension that existed between Brady and his former team has seemingly become a thing of the past, so we doubt he would come out of retirement and join one of New England’s most hated rivals.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Tuesday that Zach Wilson is the team’s quarterback and there will be no competition for the starting job. However, the Jets will likely add a veteran backup to the mix and have already reached out to a different Super Bowl champion who retired last year.