Report reveals Tyreek Hill’s likely status for Week 1

Tyreek Hill is dealing with what appears to be a new injury, but the Miami Dolphins star is expected to to be ready to go when the regular season begins.

Hill was spotted at practice on Tuesday wearing a removable brace on his right hand. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that Hill is nursing a thumb injury and “could practice,” but the team feels the risk outweighs the reward.

“From a medical standpoint, you’re just trying to let something cool down so you don’t have something happen at the expense of regular-season games,” McDaniel said.

Tyreek Hill has a thumb injury and will not do team drills the rest of the week. pic.twitter.com/gKfXuuQ2Wl — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 21, 2024

While McDaniel did not get into any specifics about when Hill might be fully cleared, Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network reports that Hill is not viewed as being in any danger of missing Week 1.

The Dolphins are obviously just playing it safe with Hill. McDaniel says they are doing the same with Jaylen Waddle, who has not practiced in two weeks due to an undisclosed injury.

Hill is coming off a second consecutive season where he had more than 1,700 receiving yards in Mike McDaniel’s offense. He also has 20 touchdowns through his first two years with the Dolphins.

Miami opens their season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 8.