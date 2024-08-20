Tyreek Hill dealing with injury in training camp

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is dealing with an injury ahead of the start of the 2024 NFL season.

Hill was spotted at practice on Tuesday wearing a removable brace on his right hand. Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network described the injury as minor but noted that Hill did not catch a pass while the media was watching.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is latest player dealing with minor injury. He wore a removable brace on right hand during practice today. Hill was in uniform/helmet but I didn’t spot him catch a pass. Mike McDaniel has noted caution with many players to get/keep them healthy for season — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 20, 2024

While a hand injury is concerning for someone who catches passes for a living, it does not sound like Hill is in danger of missing significant time.

Hill is coming off a second consecutive season where he had more than 1,700 receiving yards in Mike McDaniel’s offense. He also has 20 touchdowns through his first two years with the Dolphins. It goes without saying that Miami will want to play it safe with him, as Week 1 is in less than three weeks.

Hill has made headlines recently for his trash talk war with U.S. Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles. While the two have hinted that they want to race, the Dolphins are even less likely to allow Hill to take part in such an event if he is dealing with an injury.