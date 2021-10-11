 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 11, 2021

Rex Ryan has very harsh criticism for Mac Jones

October 11, 2021
by Grey Papke

Rex Ryan

Former New York Jets coach Rex Ryan is very clearly not a believer in Mac Jones.

Ryan delivered a scathing critique of the New England Patriots rookie, dismissing Jones as a “peashooter” and comparing him unfavorably to Danny Wuerffel.

Patriots critics certainly got a lot of ammo Sunday as the team struggled and needed a late comeback to defeat the Houston Texans. How much of that actually falls on Jones is debatable. He went 23-for-30 with a touchdown, but also threw an interception and tallied a modest 231 passing yards.

Ryan is certainly one of those critics. His former position as Jets coach meant he had a regular rivalry with the Patriots, and it’s pretty clear he still doesn’t think too highly of them. It was just last year, after all, that he happily made a bold prediction about the team’s future. Maybe that’s coloring his opinion here, though to be fair, Ryan has not shied away from delivering very harsh critiques to other players.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus