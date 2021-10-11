Rex Ryan has very harsh criticism for Mac Jones

Former New York Jets coach Rex Ryan is very clearly not a believer in Mac Jones.

Ryan delivered a scathing critique of the New England Patriots rookie, dismissing Jones as a “peashooter” and comparing him unfavorably to Danny Wuerffel.

Rex Ryan: "The Patriots won't make the playoffs because they have a peashooter at quarterback. This team should've been beaten by the Houston Texans." "When the ball travels down the field more than 15 yards [in the air], it's bad news for this guy. He's like Danny Wuerffel." — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 11, 2021

Patriots critics certainly got a lot of ammo Sunday as the team struggled and needed a late comeback to defeat the Houston Texans. How much of that actually falls on Jones is debatable. He went 23-for-30 with a touchdown, but also threw an interception and tallied a modest 231 passing yards.

Ryan is certainly one of those critics. His former position as Jets coach meant he had a regular rivalry with the Patriots, and it’s pretty clear he still doesn’t think too highly of them. It was just last year, after all, that he happily made a bold prediction about the team’s future. Maybe that’s coloring his opinion here, though to be fair, Ryan has not shied away from delivering very harsh critiques to other players.