Rex Ryan on Patriots: It’s over

Rex Ryan thinks we’ve seen the end of the New England Patriots’ dynasty, and he couldn’t be happier.

Ryan told ESPN Radio’s “Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin” on Wednesday that the Patriots will miss the playoffs and end their run of AFC East dominance.

“It’s over,” Ryan said, via Greg Joyce of the New York Post. “It’s flat-out over. They’re [3.5] games behind Buffalo … and they’re not going to win the wild card. So yeah, look, the playoff run is over. Pass the torch to the Buffalo Bills. I think [the Patriots are] going to end up being behind Miami when it’s all said and done as well.”

Ryan attributed the Patriots’ slide to the departure of Tom Brady, and credited the quarterback for being behind much of their recent success.

“To me, it just shows also that the greatest player in the game has a hell of a lot bigger impact than the greatest coach in the game,” Ryan said.

Ryan has a long history with the Patriots dating back to his days as coach of the New York Jets. They were consistently his biggest obstacle to success. Those feelings have lingered, with Ryan hitting out at the organization and openly talking about how he tried to agitate Brady. His decision to dance on the Patriots’ grave may prove premature, but he’s going to enjoy it.