Richard Sherman knocked out Bucs game with hamstring injury

Richard Sherman’s NFL return has not gone as he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoped.

Sherman was picked on by the New England Patriots in Week 4, which marked his season debut. He played against New England despite only signing with the Bucs days ahead of the game. He then had three tackles in Tampa Bay’s Week 5 win over Miami.

Then on Thursday night against the Eagles, Sherman did not last eight minutes.

Midway through the first quarter, Sherman exited the game because of a hamstring injury. The Bucs immediately ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

The injury happening so quickly is likely a sign that Sherman was not quite in playing shape for NFL games.

What’s interesting is that Sherman’s comments to FOX’s Erin Andrews ahead of the game seem to contrast his injury. Andrews reported Thursday that Sherman said he physically felt good but was working hard on learning the team’s playbook. Against the Eagles, it was the physical aspect of the game, not the mental, where Sherman experienced a problem.

Sherman, 33, played in five games last season. He was playing in his third game this season when he suffered his injury.