Richard Sherman to miss at least three weeks with reported leg injury

Richard Sherman apparently suffered some sort of injury during the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and it is significant enough that it will keep him out several weeks.

The 49ers announced on Wednesday that Sherman will be placed on injured reserve and miss at least the next three weeks. While the exact injury was not specified, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was told Sherman is dealing with a calf strain that will require rest and rehab.

Sherman battled a hamstring injury late in the season last year that forced him to miss one game. Aside from some minor ailments, he has stayed fairly healthy since he signed with San Francisco in 2018.

Sherman, 32, was coming off a torn Achilles when he signed with the 49ers. He proved he can still play at a high level by making the Pro Bowl last year. The Niners will have a significant void to fill while he’s out.