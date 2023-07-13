Report: Former NFL star is candidate to join ‘Undisputed’ with Skip Bayless

FOX executives appear to be aiming high as they hunt for someone to debate Skip Bayless on FS1’s “Undisputed.”

Former NFL star Richard Sherman is one of the candidates to replace Shannon Sharpe on the show, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Sherman and Bayless reportedly spoke to each other on Wednesday and discussed the idea of Sherman joining the show.

If FOX is going for explosive viewing, they would be hitting a home run by pairing Sherman and Bayless. Sherman famously unloaded on Bayless during a “First Take” guest appearance in 2013, and it became one of the show’s most famous moments. One figures the show would not be as ill-tempered as that exchange was, but Sherman is known for his opinionated nature, even after his retirement.

Bayless and “Undisputed” are currently on hiatus after the show was left scrambling by Sharpe’s abrupt departure last month. The program is slated to return on August 28, so one figures they would like to have a new co-host in place at that point.