Report: Skip Bayless show had to go on hiatus because of Shannon Sharpe

Skip Bayless’ weekday debate show is going on hiatus, and Shannon Sharpe’s departure reportedly is the reason.

FS1 daily talk show “Undisputed” announced on Wednesday that they are going on hiatus until August 28.

Shows like Bayless’ rely on being part of peoples’ routines, so going off air for that long will force their viewers to find something else to do during that time. Such a strategy is not ideal, but the show reportedly is in a bad spot.

Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy reported on Thursday that Sharpe’s buyout came quicker than expected and has left the show in a bad spot. They do not have a replacement for Sharpe opposite Bayless, and the search for a replacement reportedly is gridlocked.

“Undisputed” may also be contemplating a change in format. They could do what Stephen A. Smith did at “First Take” and bring in a revolving cast of co-hosts to debate Bayless.

Bayless has the final say on the show, which is a difficult reality for many potential co-hosts to accept. Bayless being the A to Sharpe’s B rather than them being equals reportedly was one of the reasons the Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end left the show.