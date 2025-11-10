Odds released for where Kyler Murray will play next

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals could be headed for a divorce after the season, and a couple of favorites to land the star quarterback have emerged.

Murray was placed on injured reserve by the Cardinals last week because of a foot injury. Jacoby Brissett has started four games in Murray’s place, and head coach Jonathan Gannon said recently that Brissett would remain Arizona’s starting quarterback even if Murray were healthy.

Then on Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that people around the NFL believe the Cardinals are either going to trade or cut Murray following the 2025 season. Odds have been released for where Murray might end up next year should that happen.

As of Monday, SportsBetting.ag listed the Las Vegas Raiders as the favorite to acquire Murray at 5/2. The New York Jets are next at 3/1, followed by the New Orleans Saints at 4/1.

Las Vegas Raiders 5/2

New York Jets 3/1

New Orleans Saints 4/1

Cleveland Browns 5/1

Miami Dolphins 7/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 9/1

Carolina Panthers 10/1

Indianapolis Colts 14/1

Minnesota Vikings 16/1

New York Giants 18/1



The Raiders are an interesting favorite, as they made a big trade to acquire Geno Smith this past offseason and then signed him to a two-year, $75 million contract extension. Smith has struggled, however, and has 1,844 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on the season. Las Vegas is 2-7 under Pete Carroll.

Murray has been viewed as a logical target for the Jets, who just acquired multiple first-round draft picks and an additional second-round pick with their fire sale ahead of last week’s trade deadline. Justin Fields joined the Jets this year on a two-year, $40 million deal, but he has been a disaster thus far.

Murray has not lived up to the five-year, $230.5 million extension he signed in 2022. Injuries have been a significant factor in that, but the former No. 1 overall pick has been mediocre at best even when healthy. Murray has 962 passing yards, 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in five games this season. He has rushed for just 172 yards and an additional score.