Rob Gronkowski has hilarious defense of Tom Brady’s trophy toss

Unsurprisingly, Rob Gronkowski is backing up Tom Brady over his Lombardi Trophy toss during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ victory parade.

Gronkowski told Kyle Brandt on The Ringer’s “10 Questions” podcast that Brady’s drunken celebration was simply the result of the quarterback stepping things up for his seventh Super Bowl celebration, and added that he thought Brady should have stepped it up even more.

“He should’ve got more wasted, actually. I wish he got carried to the hospital and got some IVs in him.” -Gronk on Tom Brady’s SuperBowl celebration #10Questions Full Ep: https://t.co/p9gb59OnhG pic.twitter.com/C4QU7VwtsK — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) March 17, 2021

“He’s celebrated six other times, so you’ve got to step it up a little bit when you’re at a parade,” Gronkowski said. “He’s held that trophy many times, so he’s like, ‘Man, I want my teammates to hold the trophy that never held it before.’ … Then he’s like, ‘Man, I don’t really ever drink, but guess what? I’ve got to get wasted because this is just getting too plain and simple, these parades. So let me get buzzed a little bit and then the parade will be even cooler then because I’ve been to so many.’

“I didn’t ask him anything like that, but I can just tell that’s definitely the reasoning. He should have been more wasted, actually. I wish he’d got carried to the hospital and got some IVs in.”

Gronk’s take is understandable here, given that he’s Gronk. That said, if you check the video, Brady probably had enough for the day.

We do know one person who probably doesn’t quite share Gronkowski’s thoughts here, but it all worked out just fine in the end.