Rob Gronkowski reveals how he tried to fool Buccaneers during virtual workouts

Who says Rob Gronkowski isn’t clever? After all, the guy came up with a way to fool the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during virtual offseason workouts.

Gronkowski revealed on Monday that he had his own strategy during the offseason when taking part in the virtual program. He was asked to run sprints and send video to the Buccaneers, but as someone who did not want to run sprints daily, Gronk came up with a way around that.

During virtual offseason workouts, Gronk had to run sprints, record them and send them to the Bucs. So, to get out of it, he'd record himself running sprints in different shirts on the same day. Then, he'd send in the videos on different days. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) February 1, 2021

It’s probably worth noting that it’s not clear if this worked, but you can’t fault the effort.

For whatever it’s worth, the Buccaneers seem unlikely to be mad. They’ve raved about what the tight end has brought to the team this year. Even though he’s not putting up peak numbers, he still caught seven touchdowns, and definitely seems to add some levity to the team as well.