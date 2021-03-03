Tom Brady says daughter Vivian was ‘voice of reason’ for infamous trophy toss

Tom Brady’s Lombardi Trophy toss was one of the famous moments from after the Super Bowl. And according to Brady, the only person thinking sanely during that time was his 8-year-old daughter.

Brady appeared as a guest on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” Corden asked Brady about the trophy toss during the Super Bowl parade (seen here).

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback acknowledged that he wasn’t thinking things through when he attempted the toss. He also said that his daughter Vivian had the most sense and was the “voice of reason” telling him not to toss the trophy.

My adorable 8 yr old daughter is the only one making sense @latelateshow https://t.co/DNv5AVFeVW pic.twitter.com/59y1TeA3Hx — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 3, 2021

As Brady said, had the trophy not been caught soundly and went in the water, it would have been about an 80-foot drop to find it. Perhaps that’s why the daughter of the trophy creator was so bent out of shape over the toss.

Brady didn’t display the greatest judgment with the throw because he wasn’t thinking clearly for obvious reasons. But when you’ve won seven Super Bowls, you’ve earned yourself some leeway.