Rob Gronkowski makes admission about pre-draft visit with Patriots

Bill Belichick is known for his no-nonsense approach and emphasis on always being as prepared as possible, but apparently he made an exception for Rob Gronkowski back in 2010.

Gronkowski reflected on his career during an appearance on the latest episode of Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast. He shared one particularly funny — if not completely on-brand — story about how he “partied super hard” the night before his pre-draft meeting with the Patriots in 2010. Gronk said he got “absolutely hammered” and was so hungover that he did not care if he impressed anyone in New England.

“I’m visiting all of these teams, and I got to New England and I’m cashed,” Gronkowski said, via Jordy McElroy of Patriots Wire. “I’m like, ‘I don’t even care anymore. Whatever team takes me, whatever round I go in, whippy doo.'”

The way he Gronk saw it, players who got into trouble off the field were still getting big contracts from NFL teams, anyway. Because of that, he decided to just “let it fly” in his interview with the Patriots.

“I had the most craziest visit, man. My comments I was saying to their questions, I just let it fly,” Gronk recalled. “And then they went to the playbook and drew up some play. It was (offensive coordinator) Bill O’Brien. He drew up a play and came back, and I didn’t know one single thing. My mind was shut off. I basically said something like, ‘It doesn’t matter, just throw me the football.’

“I walked out and I said to myself that team is either gonna draft me or that team is crossing me off the list right now, instantly.”

Either Gronkowski said something that impressed the Patriots, or there was nothing he could say — or not say — that would deter them from drafting him. They wound up taking the former Arizona tight end early in the second round, and the rest is history.

You can hear more of Gronkowski’s story below:

Gronk recaps his pre-draft visit with the Patriots, which couldn’t have gone worse. Beyond hilarious that Belichick still took him after this (Via @Jason_Tartick’s Trading Secrets Podcast) pic.twitter.com/cMX7ggowMI — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) February 14, 2023

Gronkowski has spoken openly about how playing for the Patriots was not fun enough for him. He clearly ended up in the right spot, however. Had he not been drafted by New England, he may have never played with Tom Brady. There’s a good chance Gronk would have been a star wherever he went, but it’s highly unlikely he would have enjoyed the same level of success without Brady and Belichick.