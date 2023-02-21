Did WR Robbie Anderson officially make bizarre name change?

Robbie Anderson appears to be going full Metta World Peace.

The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Anderson made headlines this week by hinting that he had officially made a strange name change. Anderson shared an Instagram post of an apparent text exchange with his lawyer in which the lawyer revealed that a name change had just been granted to Anderson by a court. Additionally, Anderson has started going by “Anderson R, Chosen” on his social media pages. The formatting led many to conclude that Anderson had legally changed his name to “Chosen Anderson.”

#Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson has legally changed his name to Chosen Anderson. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/FNMg80ZcMX — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 20, 2023

Here is Anderson’s post itself.

The 29-year-old Anderson, who had 20 catches for 282 yards and one TD in 16 combined appearances between the Cardinals and the Carolina Panthers last season, already his changed his name in 2022. But that change was from “Robby Anderson” to “Robbie Anderson” (not that weird). Now the change appears to be “Robbie Anderson” to “Chosen Anderson” (very weird). Who knows, perhaps Anderson was inspired by Chozen from “The Karate Kid.”

The hints were admittedly there since Anderson already went by the handle @chosen1ra on social media. But between weird name changes and sideline outbursts, it is clear that Anderson is becoming an Ochocinco-esque diva at the wide receiver position.