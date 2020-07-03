Robby Anderson takes shots at Jets over pay, quarterback play

Robby Anderson left the New York Jets for the Carolina Panthers this offseason, and he seems to have few positive memories of his time in New York.

Anderson sent multiple tweets on Friday taking shots at the Jets. The first involved him retweeting a compilation of Jets quarterbacks missing him when he was open, seemingly signifying his unhappiness with the team’s quarterback play while there.

Later, Anderson tweeted that the Jets had “won” their situation, as they had not felt any need to pay him what he felt he was worth due to his status as an undrafted free agent.

Anderson certainly knew his value, and priced the Jets out of it as a free agent. He caught five touchdowns and racked up 779 yards in 2019, but will probably feel he can do better if he has more consistent quarterback play.