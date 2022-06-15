Panthers WR explains his anti-Baker Mayfield remark

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson is trying to clean up a tweet he made about his team potentially acquiring Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns.

When reports emerged in April linking Mayfield to the Browns, Anderson had a pretty negative reaction. With the rumors still persistent, Anderson claimed Wednesday that he was merely sticking up for the team’s current quarterback, Sam Darnold.

“I said what I said. Just trying to be a good teammate to my quarterback. That’s it,” Anderson said, via David Newton of ESPN. “Just trying to defend the guy who is my quarterback. You understand? That’s it.”

Anderson has had an interesting offseason to say the least. He has openly mused about retiring, too. Obviously, he is at camp as scheduled, but he doesn’t seem entirely thrilled about where the Panthers are at based on what he is saying.