Panthers WR explains his anti-Baker Mayfield remark

June 15, 2022
by Grey Papke
Baker Mayfield stands on the sideline

Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after the Browns beat the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson is trying to clean up a tweet he made about his team potentially acquiring Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns.

When reports emerged in April linking Mayfield to the Browns, Anderson had a pretty negative reaction. With the rumors still persistent, Anderson claimed Wednesday that he was merely sticking up for the team’s current quarterback, Sam Darnold.

“I said what I said. Just trying to be a good teammate to my quarterback. That’s it,” Anderson said, via David Newton of ESPN. “Just trying to defend the guy who is my quarterback. You understand? That’s it.”

Anderson has had an interesting offseason to say the least. He has openly mused about retiring, too. Obviously, he is at camp as scheduled, but he doesn’t seem entirely thrilled about where the Panthers are at based on what he is saying.

