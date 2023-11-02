Robert Griffin III has ridiculous suggestion for next Raiders coach

Robert Griffin III is once again going well off the beaten path with a head coach suggestion.

The former quarterback and current ESPN analyst had a bizarre suggestion for who should replace Josh McDaniels as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Griffin responded to a Raiders hype video that heavily featured Marshawn Lynch and suggested that Lynch should get an interview in order to “lean into the Raider way.”

Alright…hear me out.

Marshawn Lynch should AT LEAST get a HEAD COACH interview with the Raiders this off-season. Lean into the Raider way, team becomes feared with his style and mentality. Load up his staff with experience and proven coordinators. Who says no? @MoneyLynch https://t.co/X1xlhv7BMg — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 1, 2023

“Lean into the Raider way, team becomes feared with his style and mentality. Load up his staff with experience and proven coordinators,” Griffin suggested.

There is, of course, a great deal of silliness in this suggestion. Lynch has no coaching experience at all and has never given much of an indication that he would be interested in that kind of job. He also has a rather sketchy legal history in Las Vegas.

Griffin loves to deliver absurd takes like this. It will not happen, nor should it happen, as the Raiders are in dire need of a steady hand at this point.