Bears DE Robert Quinn’s sister Jasmine sets Olympic hurdling record

Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn is a two-time Pro Bowler who has had a successful NFL career, but he may not even be the best athlete in his family. Many would argue that his sister, track and field star Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, holds that that honor.

Camacho-Quinn set an Olympic record in the semifinals of the 100 meter hurdles in Tokyo on Sunday. She blew away the field with a time of 12.26 seconds, beating Sally Pearson’s previous record of 12.35 seconds. Check out how far Camacho-Quinn was ahead of the other athletes as she crossed the finish line:

NEW OLYMPIC RECORD – 12.26! Jasmine Camacho-Quinn takes semifinal three of the women's 100m hurdles in style. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/MQGaVHDuXe — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2021

Camacho-Quinn, who represents Puerto Rico, will try to win a gold medal in the 100 meter hurdle final on Monday. That would be her first Olympic medal.

The NFL has had quite a bit invested in the Tokyo Olympics, as several players have family members competing in events. Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough has also watched his wife enjoy success in track and field, and the team shared an awesome video of him celebrating her accomplishments on Friday night.