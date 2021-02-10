Roddy White doesn’t want Falcons to draft Zach Wilson

Zack Wilson has seen his stock rise significantly as we inch closer to the 2021 NFL Draft, but Roddy White believes it would be a mistake for his former team to select the BYU star.

Wilson is going as high as second overall in many mock drafts — ahead of Ohio State’s Justin Fields. The Atlanta Falcons have the No. 4 pick, and ESPN’s Mel Kiper has been predicting they will draft Wilson. White doesn’t want to see that happen.

Mel kiper do me a favor don’t put Zach to the falcons no more I don’t want no qb that can’t beat coastal Carolina on our team. No offense to zack this ain’t about u. I wish u all the best. — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) February 10, 2021

Wilson finished the 2020 season with 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions. White chose to highlight Wilson’s worst performance, which came in a 22-17 loss to to Coastal Carolina on Dec. 12. While Coastal Carolina is not known for being a powerhouse, they actually had a good season in 2020 and finished ranked in the top 25.

There has been talk of character concerns with Wilson, which may be the biggest issue for him heading into the draft.

For what it’s worth, White may not be the best judge of quarterback talent. He predicted the Falcons would stomp the New Orleans Saints this season because of the Saints’ QB situation, and he ended up getting trolled by Sean Payton. The Falcons probably shouldn’t take draft advice from Roddy.