Roger Goodell provides notable update on Deshaun Watson situation

Roger Goodell on Tuesday provided a notable update on the Deshaun Watson situation.

Goodell spoke with the media at the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday. The NFL commissioner said that the league was nearing the end of its investigation regarding the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Roger Goodell on Deshaun Watson case: 'I can't give you a timeline. I think we’re nearing the end of the investigative period. Then it will be handled by our disciplinary officer.' — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 24, 2022

“I can’t give you a timeline. I think we’re nearing the end of the investigative period. Then it will be handled by our disciplinary officer,” Goodell said.

Watson is facing allegations of improper conduct during massages/while seeking massages from over 20 women. He was investigated by two separate grand juries in Texas but not criminally charged. The NFL is conducting a separate investigation.

According to terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the league has the power to discipline a player for conduct despite the absence of criminal charges. Watson could still very well be punished by the NFL and suspended over the allegations. Watson’s attorney recently hinted that they expect to hear about Watson’s punishment before too long. Goodell’s comments seem to fit that timeline.