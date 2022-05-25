 Skip to main content
Roger Goodell provides notable update on Deshaun Watson situation

May 24, 2022
by Larry Brown
Deshaun Watson at a press conference

Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks with the media during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Goodell on Tuesday provided a notable update on the Deshaun Watson situation.

Goodell spoke with the media at the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday. The NFL commissioner said that the league was nearing the end of its investigation regarding the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

“I can’t give you a timeline. I think we’re nearing the end of the investigative period. Then it will be handled by our disciplinary officer,” Goodell said.

Watson is facing allegations of improper conduct during massages/while seeking massages from over 20 women. He was investigated by two separate grand juries in Texas but not criminally charged. The NFL is conducting a separate investigation.

According to terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the league has the power to discipline a player for conduct despite the absence of criminal charges. Watson could still very well be punished by the NFL and suspended over the allegations. Watson’s attorney recently hinted that they expect to hear about Watson’s punishment before too long. Goodell’s comments seem to fit that timeline.

