Deshaun Watson’s lawyer hints at NFL disciplinary timeline

Possible NFL discipline continues to loom over Deshaun Watson, but the Cleveland Browns quarterback’s attorney believes the final decision will come sooner rather than later.

Rusty Hardin believes the NFL will sit down with Watson at least one more time before rendering a verdict. However, the attorney believes the NFL will make a final decision within the next two months.

“We should know what their position is initially sometime in June, and then everybody will figure out if there’s going to be a hearing about it or can people work things out, or whatever,” Hardin told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com Friday. “The only thing that’s certain is that they want to try to get everything done this summer — and earlier than later in the summer. Past that, we don’t really have any firm dates or possibilities.”

The NFL’s stance makes sense. Given the allegations against Watson, they will not want to head into the regular season with an unfinished investigation lingering.

For now, Watson is essentially proceeding as normal. Expect that to continue until he hears more from the league, which should be around the start of training camp if his attorney is correct.