Bears reportedly interview former player for head coach job

The Chicago Bears are reportedly interviewing a name from their past as they hunt for a new head coach.

Former Chicago Bears linebacker Ron Rivera will interview for the team’s head coaching vacancy, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. Notably, Rivera’s interview was expected to be in person, while all of the team’s other interviews have been virtual.

Rivera was a linebacker on the Bears’ famed 1985 Super Bowl team, and also worked for them as a defensive coordinator from 2004 to 2006. He was a two-time Coach of the Year winner while head coach of the Carolina Panthers, but is coming off an unsuccessful 26-40-1 stint with the Washington Commanders. As a defensive-minded coach, he also might not necessarily be the ideal candidate to develop quarterback Caleb Williams, though much would likely depend on his choice of offensive coordinator if he were to get the job.

Rivera has had one other interview this cycle, but seems to be a secondary candidate on the coaching carousel. The Bears are eyeing a whole lot of candidates, some of them not necessarily on anyone else’s radar, so Rivera figures to be something of a longshot for the job despite his long-standing ties to the Bears.