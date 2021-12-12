Ron Rivera gave WFT a fiery speech after Mike McCarthy’s guarantee

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy generated headlines this week when he essentially guaranteed a victory over the Washington Football Team, and Ron Rivera is doing everything he can to use the remarks to his advantage.

McCarthy told reporters on Thursday that the Cowboys are not concerning themselves with any outside noise about their inconsistent play. He said they are as confident as ever heading into their matchup with Washington and that they are “going to win this game.” Rivera was critical of his fellow coach for making himself the center of attention.

Rivera delivered a similar message behind closed doors, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Rivera delivered a “fiery speech” to his players and told them McCarthy’s comments were intended to get in both their heads and those of their opponents. Rivera also insinuated that Cowboys players must need the added psychological boost since they have lost a couple of important games.

While Rivera told his players not to focus on McCarthy’s comments, it was a given that Washington would try to use them as motivation. Jerry Jones clearly had no problem with what his coach said. It will be interesting to see how he feels if the Cowboys lose.

