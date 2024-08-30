 Skip to main content
Ron Rivera lands new job after Commanders firing

August 29, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Ron Rivera on the sideline

Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera walks on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Riverboat Ron is taking his talents to television.

NFL Media announced in a release on Thursday that the former Washington Commanders head coach Rivera is joining NFL Network and is set to make appearances on their morning show “Good Morning Football.” The release adds that Rivera will also be a part of a rotation of analysts on “NFL GameDay Live” every Sunday on NFL Network.

Rivera, 62, was fired by the Commanders last January after four seasons as their head coach. While Rivera helped the team win a division title in 2020, he went just 26-40-1 overall (.396) with no winning seasons produced. Prior to Rivera’s Washington days, he had a much more successful stint as head coach of the Carolina Panthers from 2011-19, which included four playoff berths and a Super Bowl appearance in the 2015 season.

Also a two-time AP Coach of the Year, Rivera had a brief stint as a guest analyst on ESPN’s “NFL Live” earlier this year following his Commanders firing. Now he will join a “Good Morning Football” team at NFL Network that recently made another interesting addition as well.

