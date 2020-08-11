Ronald Jones is the ‘main guy’ in Buccaneers’ backfield

Every skill position player on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ roster has a tremendous opportunity to put up big numbers this season with Tom Brady running the offense, and running back Ronald Jones is apparently one player who is poised to take advantage of the situation.

Jones, whom the Buccaneers selected with the 38th overall pick in the draft two years ago, has drawn rave reviews for the work he has put in with Brady this summer. He’s focused on improving as a pass catcher, and head coach Bruce Arians told reporters this week that Jones has already seized the top spot in the backfield.

“RoJo is the main guy,” Arians said of Jones. “He’ll carry the load. All of those other guys are fighting for roles, (for) who goes in second when he gets tired, maybe who is the third-down guy.” https://t.co/jxuIEl9PCZ — NFL Beat Writers (@32BeatWriters) August 11, 2020

Jones caught 32 passes total in three seasons at USC, but he showed improvement in that department last year. He led the Bucs in rushing with 724 yards and six touchdowns while also catching 31 passes. Jones could double that number in 2020 if he earns Brady’s trust, and he recently spoke about how he is trying to do just that.

“He always tells me to get low in my routes and run my routes like I already have the ball,” Jones said of Brady giving him advice, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

In addition to getting pointers from Brady, Jones has also worked with a trainer during the offseason to improve his catching fundamentals. He said he fell into a bad habit of letting the ball hit his body instead of extending his arms, which is something he has worked on.

Tampa Bay is probably going to play a lot faster on offense this season than some of their key players are accustomed to. Judging by some recent comments Arians made, it sounds like Brady has adjusted to the new system more quickly than expected. Jones could be in for a breakout year if he continues to work hard enough.