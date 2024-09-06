Roquan Smith calls out Chiefs player over sideline shove

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith wants to get back at one Kansas City Chiefs player over a sideline confrontation during Thursday’s game.

Smith was shoved on the Chiefs sideline by reserve tight end Peyton Hendershot after the Ravens linebacker chased quarterback Patrick Mahomes out of bounds during a controversial fourth quarter play. Smith was not called for a late hit on that play, and the linebacker accused Mahomes of flopping after the game.

However, Smith was much more annoyed at Hendershot, and he made it clear that he was hoping to cross paths with the third-year tight end in the future.

“Whoever 88 is, I don’t know who he is, but he better watch himself,” Smith said. “He did a little slick push. Whoever No. 88 is, I have no idea who he is, but I’ll see him when I see him.”

Hendershot is in his first season with the Chiefs and was inactive for the game. Smith will undoubtedly be keeping him in mind in the future, though.

The Ravens essentially wound up losing the game by the length of a toe, and they were feeling pretty emboldened despite the outcome. Ultimately, the only way these two teams can meet again this season is if they clash in the playoffs, though that is entirely plausible.