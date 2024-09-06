Isaiah Likely issues warning to Chiefs after Ravens’ loss

The Baltimore Ravens came centimeters away from a potentially different outcome in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, and tight end Isaiah Likely seems confident things will go his team’s way if there is a rematch.

The Chiefs beat the Ravens 27-20 in a game that came down to the wire at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Likely caught a pass from Lamar Jackson in the back of the end zone with five seconds remaining that was initially called a touchdown, but reviews showed that Likely’s toe was just barely out of bounds. You can see the video here.

Likely then issued a warning to the Chiefs in his postgame press conference.

“This is probably the worst game we’re gonna play all year,” Likely said. “So, if this is the best that they got, I mean, good luck in the postseason.”

Likely: "This is probably the worst game we gonna play all year. So if this their best that they got, I mean, good luck in the postseason" OH NO HE DIDN'T! pic.twitter.com/6If9qrErgn — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) September 6, 2024

We tend to doubt the will be the worst game the Ravens play all season. They came within a literal inch (if not less) of potentially beating the defending Super Bowl champions on the road. Likely had 9 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown. Lamar Jackson finished 26/41 for 273 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. The quarterback also ran for 122 yards.

Defensively, Baltimore gave up just one Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass and had an interception. The Ravens also held star running back Isaiah Pacheco to 45 yards on 15 carries.

The Ravens could have played a lot worse, just as the Chiefs will undoubtedly play better at some point this season. Teams almost never have their best performance in Week 1. Had it not been for a few highly questionable officiating decisions, Baltimore might have even come out on top.

Emotions were obviously running high for Likely, but it is way too early in the year to be making bold claims like that.