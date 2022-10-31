 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 31, 2022

Roquan Smith finally gets his trade wish

October 31, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Roquan Smith with an earpiece in

Aug 25, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (58) is seen on the sideline during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Roquan Smith has finally gotten his trade wish.

Smith on Monday was traded by the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens. The deal comes less than a week after the Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles.

The Bears are getting a 2nd and 5th-round pick in return for Smith. The Bears got a 4th-round pick in return for Quinn, giving them three additional picks in the 2023 draft.

This is the final year under contract for Smith, who had his 5th-year rookie contract option picked up by Chicago. The 25-year-old linebacker leads the NFL with 83 tackles this season.

Though new Bears GM Ryan Poles acknowledged that Smith is a good player, he didn’t feel the linebacker was worth such a significant monetary investment. Whether the Ravens are able to sign Smith long term remains to be seen.

The Bears are 3-5 while the Ravens are 5-3.

Article Tags

Baltimore RavensRoquan Smith
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus