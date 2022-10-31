Roquan Smith finally gets his trade wish

Roquan Smith has finally gotten his trade wish.

Smith on Monday was traded by the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens. The deal comes less than a week after the Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles.

The Bears are getting a 2nd and 5th-round pick in return for Smith. The Bears got a 4th-round pick in return for Quinn, giving them three additional picks in the 2023 draft.

This is the final year under contract for Smith, who had his 5th-year rookie contract option picked up by Chicago. The 25-year-old linebacker leads the NFL with 83 tackles this season.

Though new Bears GM Ryan Poles acknowledged that Smith is a good player, he didn’t feel the linebacker was worth such a significant monetary investment. Whether the Ravens are able to sign Smith long term remains to be seen.

The Bears are 3-5 while the Ravens are 5-3.