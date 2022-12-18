 Skip to main content
Russell Wilson hit up casino after Broncos news

December 18, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Russell Wilson with headphones on

Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) before the preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson had some unexpected down time leading up to the Denver Broncos’ Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals, and the quarterback decided to spend some of it at the casino.

Wilson suffered a head injury during last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He has cleared concussion protocol, but the Broncos are still holding him out. On Friday night, a photo of Wilson gambling at the Monarch Casino in Black Hawk, Colo., went viral.

The photo was taken hours after the Broncos announced that Brett Rypien will start Sunday’s game. Wilson was dressed nicely and was rumored to be on a date night with his wife, Ciara. It is possible he would have gone to the casino whether he was playing on Sunday or not.

What we do know is that Wilson is not happy the Broncos have ruled him out for Week 15. The team is playing it safe, but Wilson wants an opportunity to improve upon what has been a horrendous first season for him in Denver. Hopefully he had better luck at the blackjack table than he has had on the field.

